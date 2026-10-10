Death toll from Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia residential building rises to eight

10 October 2026 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The death toll from a Russian strike on a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has risen to eight, according to Ukrainian media reports.

A further 16 people were injured in the attack, two of whom are reported to be in critical condition. The fate of 12 other people remains unknown.

Earlier, RBC-Ukraine, citing the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported that at least seven people had been killed and 10 injured, including a child. Three of the fatalities were children, according to the initial reports.

Search-and-rescue operations are continuing at the affected sites, as authorities fear that people may still be trapped beneath the rubble.