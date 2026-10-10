Third stage of International Khankandi Ultramarathon concludes [PHOTOS]

10 October 2026 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The third stage of the 3rd International Khankandi Ultramarathon has concluded, with athletes covering 46.8 kilometres from Barda to Aghdam.

According to information provided by the Baku City Circuit, the winners remained unchanged in the third stage.

Georgia’s David Kharazishvili finished first in the men’s category, followed by Lithuania’s Andrey Yegorov in second place and Azerbaijan’s Elshad Nasibov in third.

In the women’s category, Ukraine’s Olena Shevchenko took first place, Russia’s Leyla Abdinova finished second, and Azerbaijan’s Natalya Vallek came third.

Kharazishvili and Shevchenko also won the first two stages in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

Participants will cover a total distance of 192 kilometres before finishing in Khankandi. The ultramarathon consists of four stages: Gabala–Agdash (52.5 km), Agdash–Barda (63.5 km), Barda–Aghdam (46.8 km), and Aghdam–Khankandi (29.2 km).

Winners are awarded separately at each stage, while the overall champions will receive the main prizes.

The event aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and running, while introducing different regions of Azerbaijan through sport.

The Khankandi Ultramarathon was first held in 2024 along the Khankandi–Baku route, covering 380 kilometres and attracting 64 athletes from four countries. In 2025, the race followed the Gabala–Khankandi route, with 81 athletes from six countries taking part.