Cargo handling at Astara Terminal in Iran rises 33%

9 October 2026 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

More than 631,000 tonnes of cargo were handled at the Astara Terminal in Iran during January-September 2026.

According to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), the volume represented an increase of approximately 33% compared with the same period last year.

In September alone, cargo handling at the terminal exceeded 93,000 tonnes, marking a 52% year-on-year increase.

Once construction is completed and the Astara Terminal becomes fully operational, it is expected to expand regional freight operations, with an annual cargo handling capacity of 3.5 million to 4 million tonnes.