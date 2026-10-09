Medvedev: All Russians being hunted in Europe

9 October 2026 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

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Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev warned on Friday that Russian citizens risk being detained while traveling across Europe, particularly if they publicly criticize Western governments, the European Union, or Ukraine.

"Potentially, all (I emphasize, all) Russians are being hunted," Medvedev wrote on Telegram, arguing that even those visiting European countries for legitimate purposes could face arrest. He further cautioned that "neither visas, nor invitations, nor any other guarantees will save us."

His remarks came after Montenegro's public broadcaster RTCG reported that Russian blogger Mikhail Zvinchuk and his wife Valeria had been detained in the town of Risan.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova subsequently told RIA Novosti that the Russian Embassy in Montenegro was investigating the circumstances surrounding the detention.