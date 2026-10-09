President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan strengthens its position as one of the region's key transport hubs
“Azerbaijan is consistently strengthening its position as one of the region’s key transport hubs, ensuring reliable transit along the North-South and East-West international corridors,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a limited-format meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.
“In the first half of 2026, the volume of transit cargo through Azerbaijan increased by 10 percent, reaching nearly 8 million tons. Our medium-term goal is to increase cargo transportation through Azerbaijan along the East-West and North-South routes to 15 million tons in each direction,” the head of state emphasized.
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