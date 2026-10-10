Turkmenistan supports holding first Caspian Sea shallowing commission meeting in Azerbaijan in 2027

10 October 2026 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has backed a proposal to hold the first meeting of a commission on the shallowing of the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan in the first half of 2027.

According to the press service of the Turkmen government, Berdimuhamedov made the proposal during the Caspian Environmental Summit held in the city of Avaza on Thursday.

He said Turkmenistan supported establishing a commission on the shallowing of the Caspian Sea at the level of deputy heads of government of the five Caspian littoral states. The commission would develop coordinated measures to address the problem based on objective scientific data.

“We support holding the commission’s first meeting in Azerbaijan in the first half of 2027,” Berdimuhamedov said.

He also proposed setting up specialized working groups under the commission, bringing together scientists, experts and government representatives from all five countries.

Turkmenistan further supports the development of an interstate programme to protect the Caspian Sea’s water resources. Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of conserving the sea’s biological resources and ensuring their sustainable use.

He said cooperation among the five Caspian littoral states should be guided by the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, the Tehran Convention on the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea, and agreements reached at previous Caspian summits.

Berdimuhammedov also called for cooperation with the United Nations and its specialized agencies to support joint projects involving the five Caspian states.

The Turkmen president proposed turning the Caspian Environmental Summit into a permanent platform for cooperation on environmental issues affecting the Caspian Sea.