MEMİM holds seminar with People's Poet Sabir Rustamkhanli [PHOTOS]

9 October 2026 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A meeting with Sabir Rustamkhanli, People's Poet, public and political figure, and co-chair of the World Congress of Azerbaijanis, has been held at the Azerbaijan National Library.

The event took place as part of a series of seminars under the project "Language - the Foundation of Our National and Cultural Identity", organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM).

Opening the event, Karim Tahirov, director of the Azerbaijan National Library and a professor, highlighted Sabir Rustamkhanli's significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijan's literary and public thought.

Vugar Humbatov, acting director of MEMİM Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies and associate professor, congratulated the poet on his 80th birthday and his award of the Sharaf Order. He noted that the project is being implemented in line with the objectives of the "Azerbaijani Culture - 2040" concept, which seeks to strengthen the role of the Azerbaijani language in national culture and promote its correct and effective use in the media.

Speaking at the meeting, Rustamkhanli emphasized the exceptional role of the mother tongue in shaping a people's national identity and preserving historical memory.

He stressed the need to give special attention to the Azerbaijani language and literature within the framework of the new cultural concept. He also highlighted the importance of protecting the native language and national cultural values amid rapid globalization. At the end of his speech, Rustamkhanli answered questions from participants.

Shahla Aslan, an employee of the Azerbaijani Cultural Centre in Ankara, Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Management and author of the monograph "Language, Identity, Homeland", dedicated to Rustamkhanli's work, thanked the organizers and spoke about the thematic and artistic features of the poet's writing.

The event's artistic programme continued with musical performances. A mugham trio featuring Huseyn Malikov, a vocalist at the International Mugham Centre, performed alongside ashug Ali Zeynalabdinov. Actor, presenter and reciter Huseynaga Aslanov delivered Rustamkhanli's poem "Thank You, Mother Tongue".

The seminar was moderated by Fariz Yunisli, head of a department at MEMİM, and attended by public relations staff from various institutions under the Ministry of Culture, representatives of the cultural sector and other guests.

At the conclusion of the event, Rustamkhanli received a commemorative gift on behalf of MEMİM.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.