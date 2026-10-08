President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts shared video on his visit to Turkmenistan [VIDEO]

8 October 2026 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

A video highlighting President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Turkmenistan was shared on his social media accounts.

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