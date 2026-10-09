Azercell — Exclusive Partner of Gamesummit and OMNI AI Summit

9 October 2026 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 10, Gamesummit and OMNI AI Summit will take place in Baku with Azercell as the exclusive partner. The summits will bring together leading global technology companies, experts and industry professionals from the gaming and artificial intelligence sectors. Representatives from Google, Xsolla, Microsoft/Xbox, BytePlus, Wonderful AI and other international companies will join discussions on the latest technology trends and the future of both industries.

The program will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions and thematic sessions. Gamesummit will focus on global gaming trends, emerging business models and the future of the gaming ecosystem, while OMNI AI Summit will explore AI applications in business, next-generation AI solutions and their impact across industries.

The partnership reflects Azercell’s strategic priorities, including the expansion of its digital product portfolio and the development and adoption of innovative AI-powered solutions.

At the event, Azercell will showcase its Gaming Portal, recently launched in the Azercell mobile app. The portal brings together games, tournaments and quizzes, expanding the range of digital entertainment available to Azercell customers. Visitors to the Azercell stand will be able to explore the portal’s features, try out the games and take part in tournaments. Azercell plans to further expand its gaming portfolio with new interactive experiences and digital entertainment solutions tailored to users’ diverse interests.

Artificial intelligence is also strategic priority in Azercell’s technology transformation. The company is integrating AI across customer service, network management, cybersecurity and internal business processes.

Through this partnership, Azercell supports the exchange of knowledge and expertise in AI and Gaming, the wider adoption of advanced technologies in business and the continued growth of Azerbaijan’s digital ecosystem.