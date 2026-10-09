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Friday, October 9, 2026

Azeri Light crude climbs to $133.23 at Augusta port

9 October 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azeri Light crude climbs to $133.23 at Augusta port
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port increased by $8.04, or 6.42%, from the previous level to $133.23 per barrel.

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