Pashinyan to discuss restoration of railway sections linking Armenia to Türkiye and Nakhchivan

8 October 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said he plans to discuss with Oleg Belozyorov, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Russian Railways (RZD), the restoration of railway sections running from Gyumri through Turkish Qarakilsə to the Turkish border and from Yeraskh to the border with Nakhchivan.

According to Armenian media reports, Pashinyan made the remarks in response to a journalist's question about whether Yerevan was considering the possibility of Russia's involvement in restoring the railway sections at Akhurik and Yeraskh.

Pashinyan also noted that a Kazakh company was interested in participating in the restoration of the Turkish Qarakilsə (Akhurik) and Yeraskh railway sections.

“We will discuss it. There are various issues, and we will discuss them,” the Armenian prime minister said.

Belozyorov is expected to visit Armenia next week. Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk reiterated Moscow's readiness to assist Armenia on the issue.

“There was an agreement regarding the railway at the previous meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union, and as a result of that agreement, the head of Russian Railways will come to Armenia next week. We will hold working discussions and, based on their results, draw certain conclusions,” Pashinyan told journalists following a government meeting.