Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign memorandum to expand industrial cooperation [PHOTOS]

8 October 2026 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in various areas has been signed between the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA), operating under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, and Türkiye’s Adana Hacı Sabancı Organized Industrial Zone.

The memorandum was signed during a visit by a delegation from the Adana Hacı Sabancı Organized Industrial Zone to the Sumgayit Industrial Park, managed by EZDA. The visit was organized by the Trade Representative Office of Azerbaijan in Türkiye.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the activities of industrial zones in Azerbaijan and Türkiye, expanding cooperation in the industrial sector, opportunities created for investors, and new joint initiatives.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Aqil Azizov, Deputy Chairman of EZDA’s Board, and Bekir Sütçü, Chairman of the Board of the Adana Hacı Sabancı Organized Industrial Zone.

Under the memorandum, expanding business ties between industrial enterprises and investors will be one of the key areas of cooperation. The sides also plan to exchange experience in the application of green technologies, improving energy efficiency, digitalization, innovation and clustering in industrial zones.

The memorandum also envisages the implementation of joint initiatives, strengthening ties between industrial enterprises and expanding opportunities to benefit from each other’s experience. The cooperation is expected to contribute to the development of relations between industrial zones in Azerbaijan and Türkiye and create new business opportunities for enterprises and investors.

As part of the visit, representatives of the Adana Hacı Sabancı Organized Industrial Zone also toured several enterprises operating at the Sumgayit Industrial Park. They were briefed on projects being implemented at the park, the activities of manufacturing enterprises and the infrastructure established within the industrial zone.

According to the Adana Hacı Sabancı Organized Industrial Zone, the industrial zone has been operating since 1973. It currently covers approximately 2,200 hectares and hosts more than 500 industrial enterprises operating in various sectors, employing more than 42,000 people.