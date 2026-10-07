Jeyhun Bayramov highlights regional cooperation at CIS Foreign Ministers’ meeting [PHOTOS]

7 October 2026 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

On October 7, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), held in the Avaza National Tourism Zone in Turkmenistan as part of his working visit.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported that Bayramov stressed the importance of respecting the fundamental norms and principles of international law amid growing global tensions. He also emphasized that cooperation based on mutual respect and shared interests remains essential for regional stability, security and sustainable development.

The minister highlighted the 35th anniversary of the CIS and the 20th anniversary of the Interstate Foundation for Humanitarian Cooperation, emphasizing the organization’s role as a platform for equal dialogue and multilateral cooperation.

Speaking about humanitarian cooperation, Bayramov highlighted the importance of the CIS Priority Action Plan for 2027-2028, which includes more than 200 events. He also noted that the 3rd CIS Games held in Azerbaijan and events organized in Lachin as part of its designation as the CIS Cultural Capital for 2025 contributed to cooperation in culture, youth and sports.

Bayramov said Azerbaijan attaches great importance to developing trade, economic and transport cooperation with CIS countries. He highlighted the positive dynamics in trade turnover and Azerbaijan’s efforts to develop the East-West and North-South international transport corridors, as well as port and railway infrastructure, through major investments.

The minister reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to good-neighborly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with all CIS member states.

Bayramov also wished Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov success as Uzbekistan prepares to assume the CIS chairmanship and expressed Azerbaijan’s readiness to provide the necessary support in fulfilling the organization’s objectives.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on a number of multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, as well as discussions of draft decisions to be adopted by the heads of state and government.