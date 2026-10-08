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Thursday, October 8, 2026

Azeri Light oil prices rise above $125 in Italy

8 October 2026 10:09 (UTC+04:00)
Azeri Light oil prices rise above $125 in Italy
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil at Italy’s Augusta port on a CIF basis increased by $4.51, or 3.74%, from the previous figure to $125.19 per barrel.

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