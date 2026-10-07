France halts use of police grenades at high school protests

7 October 2026 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The use of stun grenades during high school students’ protests in France has been temporarily suspended. The decision was made by the Director General of the National Police, with the ban to remain in effect until the results of an investigation into an incident in Lens, where a 15-year-old student lost his hand after a police grenade exploded, are released.

The incident occurred on Monday in front of Béhal High School in Lens, in the Pas-de-Calais department. The student’s left hand was amputated, while his right hand underwent reconstructive surgery. He also sustained injuries to his face and chest. The exact circumstances of the incident have yet to be established. The IGPN investigation is expected to determine whether the teenager picked up the grenade or whether it fell on him, as well as whether the grenade was fired in accordance with regulations.

Since the protests began, 215 students have reportedly been injured. The Interior Minister has called on law enforcement agencies to use force only in strict compliance with the principle of proportionality. The French National Assembly is also expected to hear from the interior and education ministers regarding the maintenance of public order and the safety of people during the protests.

In addition, a petition has been launched on the National Assembly’s website calling for a ban on weapons capable of causing injuries and lethal restraint techniques during demonstrations.

Image: Mohammed Badra/EPA