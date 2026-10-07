Türkiye’s Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa resumes seismic surveys in Eastern Black Sea

7 October 2026 19:24 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

News Centre

Türkiye’s first seismic research vessel, Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa, has resumed operations in the Black Sea. The vessel has turned toward the Eastern Black Sea, where it will conduct seabed surveys in an area stretching from Trabzon to Rize. Fishermen have been warned to maintain a distance of at least six nautical miles from the vessel during the operations, which will involve six cables, each approximately 8.7 kilometers long.

Operating as part of a project conducted by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa shifted its course to the Eastern Black Sea following its activities in the Western Black Sea. The vessel docked at Trabzon Port on September 24 for resupply, maintenance and repairs. After completing preparations, it left the port and began operations off the coast of Trabzon.

The vessel is conducting seismic surveys to examine the geological structure of the seabed and collect seismic data concerning the region’s oil and natural gas potential. The operations are planned to continue in the Black Sea offshore between Tirebolu and Rize from October 2026 through June 2027.

During the seismic surveys, six separate cables, each approximately 8.7 kilometers long, will be towed from the stern of Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa. The equipment will extend across a total width of approximately 600 meters, making it impossible for the vessel to make sudden maneuvers or come to an immediate stop.

Fishing vessels have therefore been asked to keep away from the research vessel and the equipment being towed behind it. Fishermen have specifically been warned to maintain a distance of at least six nautical miles from Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa when passing the vessel from any direction. Fishing activities and the deployment of nets have also been discouraged in areas close to the survey zone.

Ahmet Mutlu, Chairman of the Eastern Black Sea Fishing Cooperatives Union, said on September 25 that the coordinates of the area where the seismic surveys would be conducted had been shared with fishermen operating in the region.

“We communicated with the captain of the Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa and also held talks with the Trabzon Port Authority. The coordinates were provided and information was shared on September 25. The work will be carried out between Tirebolu and Hopa,” Mutlu said.

He noted that the area between Tirebolu and Hopa is currently one of the regions with intensive fishing activity.

“When we spoke with the captain of the Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa, he said that initially the work would be carried out 70-80 miles offshore. If the work is conducted 70-80 miles offshore, it will not cause any harm to fishermen,” Mutlu said.

According to Mutlu, the vessel will tow approximately six seismic survey cables measuring around 7-8 kilometers in length.

“There will be approximately 7-8 kilometers of seismic survey equipment in the form of six cables behind the vessel. Therefore, we believe fishing could be affected if the work is carried out in areas close to the coast. It is stated that fishing vessels should remain 3-5 miles away from the survey operations,” he said.

Mutlu reiterated that six cables measuring approximately 7-8 kilometers in length would be deployed behind the vessel during the seismic surveys, warning that fishing activities could be affected if the research vessel moves closer to the coastline.

“At present, we do not have any fishing activity 70-80 miles offshore. Therefore, there does not appear to be a problem at this stage. However, if work begins in areas closer to the coast within a short period of time, I believe this could create a problem,” Mutlu said.

He added that the timing of any potential coastal surveys could become an important factor for fishermen. According to Mutlu, if operations move closer to the coast around April, the situation could be easier to manage because the fishing ban begins on April 1.

“We thought that if work is carried out close to the coast around April, this issue could be resolved more easily, as the fishing ban will already begin on April 1. We had such a consultation among ourselves. We also issued the necessary warnings to the fishing cooperatives affiliated with us,” Mutlu said.

However, he stressed that the potential impact of the seismic surveys extends beyond fishermen based in the immediate area, as fishing vessels from different parts of Türkiye also operate in the Eastern Black Sea.

“However, it is not only our local fishermen who are here. Fishermen come from different parts of Türkiye. Vessels from different regions, from Bandırma to the boats operating in the Bosphorus, fish here. Even vessels coming from the Marmara region are currently fishing in this area. Therefore, this is somewhat complicated,” Mutlu said.

Mutlu said the fishing cooperatives had been informed of the seismic operations and emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance between protecting fishermen’s activities and allowing the research project to proceed without disruption.

“Our main goal and objective here is to ensure that our fishermen are not harmed by this work while at the same time ensuring that the seismic survey being carried out is not disrupted,” he said.

Mutlu also called for authorities to provide fishermen with more comprehensive and direct information about the vessel’s movements and the boundaries of the survey area.

“I believe it would be more appropriate for announcements to be made to fishermen through the Navigation Department or the Directorate General of Coastal Safety and for the necessary information to be provided. We will also do our best to ensure that this information reaches our fishermen,” he said.

Mutlu said there was currently no significant conflict between the seismic operations and fishing activity because the vessel was operating far offshore.

“At present, we do not have any fishing activity 70-80 miles offshore, so we are not experiencing any problems. However, I believe it could become an issue if the work moves toward the coast in a short period of time. Hopefully, such a situation will not arise,” he said.