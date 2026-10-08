Azerbaijan ranks third globally in financial stewardship index

8 October 2026 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has ranked third among 133 countries in the Financial Stewardship category of the Chandler Good Government Index 2026 (CGGI), placing behind Singapore and Norway, according to the country's Ministry of Finance.

The ranking, published by the Singapore-based Chandler Governance Group, assesses countries' performance in managing public finances, including fiscal balances, government spending efficiency and public debt.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan achieved particularly strong results in the budget surplus indicator, securing first place globally.

The country also ranked 16th in government spending efficiency and 26th in public debt, contributing to its third-place position in the overall Financial Stewardship category.

The results place Azerbaijan among the highest-ranked countries in this particular area of the index, which examines how effectively governments manage public financial resources and maintain fiscal discipline.

The Financial Stewardship category is one of several dimensions used by the Chandler Good Government Index to assess government capabilities and public administration performance across different countries.

The report highlights the importance of sound fiscal management, budgetary discipline and transparency in supporting economic development and improving public outcomes.

According to the organisation, countries performing strongly in financial stewardship, including Azerbaijan, demonstrate the significance of effective public financial management in maintaining stable economic conditions and supporting long-term development.

Azerbaijan's performance comes against the backdrop of its efforts to maintain fiscal stability while managing revenues from the oil and gas sector and financing economic diversification.

The country's public finances remain closely connected to hydrocarbon revenues, making budget management, expenditure efficiency and debt sustainability particularly important to long-term economic planning.

At the same time, a strong ranking in financial stewardship does not necessarily reflect a country's performance across all areas of governance. The category specifically measures aspects of fiscal management rather than the overall quality of government institutions or public services.

The Chandler Governance Group is an international organisation headquartered in Singapore that works to improve public-sector effectiveness and strengthen government capabilities.

Since 2021, the organisation has published the Chandler Good Government Index, which evaluates countries using indicators related to governance capabilities, institutional performance and public administration.

The index aims to provide governments and policymakers with comparative data to identify areas of strength and opportunities for institutional improvement.