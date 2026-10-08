Houthi attacks on Saudi airports leave 3 dead, 36 injured

8 October 2026 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport have left three people dead and 36 others injured.

According to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, one person was killed and eight others were injured in the attack on King Khalid International Airport.

Another two people were killed and 28 injured in an attack targeting facilities at Abha International Airport.

GACA said it was working in coordination with relevant security authorities to assess the damage and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and airport employees and maintain the security and safety of Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation system.

According to Reuters, the attacks were carried out on October 6 and 7.

Clashes between the Houthi group, which controls parts of western Yemen, and forces backed by Saudi Arabia have intensified in recent days. The fighting has forced more than 200,000 Yemenis to flee their homes.

Saudi Arabia leads the Arab coalition supporting Yemen's government forces and has carried out airstrikes against Houthi positions. Yemen is strategically important to Riyadh because millions of barrels of Saudi oil are transported through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Image: Free Press Journal