President Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to Vladimir Putin

7 October 2026 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, wishing him robust health, a long life, and new successes in his state activities.

The Russian President expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the congratulations and attention.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state hailed the development of Azerbaijani-Russian relations and exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between the two countries in various areas.