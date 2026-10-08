President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Awaza Complex to attend 8th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia [PHOTOS]
On October 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Awaza Complex in the city of Turkmenbashi to attend the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Central Asia.
President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.
The heads of state participating in the event then posed together for a family photo.
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