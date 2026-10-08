US approves $2.27 billion in arms sales to Egypt, Kuwait and UAE

8 October 2026 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States has approved more than $2.27 billion in proposed weapons sales and military support packages for Egypt, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, as regional security concerns intensify amid the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran.

The US State Department notified Congress of the proposed Foreign Military Sales last week, announcing the three packages on Friday, October 2.

According to MiddleEastEye, The largest package, valued at approximately $1.04 billion, involves the potential sale of up to 10,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II (APKWS-II) guidance kits to the United Arab Emirates.

The laser-guided systems can be used in both air-to-ground and air-to-air operations, allowing conventional unguided rockets to be converted into precision-guided weapons.

Although the systems can be deployed against ground targets, their air-to-air configuration has also emerged as a relatively inexpensive means of intercepting hostile drones.

The proposed acquisition comes as the UAE faces heightened security threats following Iranian missile and drone attacks launched in response to the US-Israeli military campaign against Tehran, which began on February 28.

Iran has targeted Israel and several Gulf countries hosting American military installations during the conflict, exposing the region's air-defence networks to repeated attacks.

For the UAE, the acquisition of APKWS-II systems could provide an additional layer of defence against unmanned aerial threats, potentially reducing reliance on more expensive interceptor missiles.

Meanwhile, Egypt has received approval for a proposed $832 million purchase of more than 2,000 FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missiles and up to 200 launch units.

The package also includes training and simulation equipment, spare parts, technical assistance from the US government and other logistical support.

The Javelin is a portable, precision-guided anti-tank weapon designed to engage armoured vehicles and other targets. Its fire-and-forget guidance system allows operators to relocate after launching a missile.

Kuwait's proposed acquisition, valued at approximately $400 million, focuses on maintaining its existing Patriot air-defence systems rather than purchasing an entirely new weapons platform.

The package includes repair services, replacement components and associated technical and logistical support intended to sustain the operational readiness of Kuwait's Patriot missile-defence network.

In announcing the proposed sales, the State Department maintained that the transactions would not fundamentally change the regional security balance.

"The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region," the department said.

The approvals fall under the US Foreign Military Sales programme, through which foreign governments purchase American defence equipment and services using their own funds or, in some cases, US-provided military financing.

State Department approval and congressional notification do not mean the transactions have been completed. Final contracts, delivery schedules and quantities may differ from the proposed packages.

Egypt is also among the longstanding recipients of US Foreign Military Financing, receiving approximately $1.3 billion annually to support military procurement.

The assistance arrangement has been a central element of US-Egyptian security relations since the two countries strengthened their strategic partnership following Egypt's 1979 peace treaty with Israel.

Israel, meanwhile, receives approximately $3.3 billion annually in regular US Foreign Military Financing, separate from other forms of American military assistance.

According to estimates by Brown University's Costs of War project, the United States provided approximately $21.7 billion in military assistance to Israel during the first two years following the October 7, 2023 attacks and the subsequent war in Gaza.