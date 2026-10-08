Azerbaijan, Peru discuss expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation

8 October 2026 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Sahib Aliyev, head of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s working group on interparliamentary relations with Peru, and group member Gulshan Pashayeva have met with Marleni Bibiana Arminta Valencia, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Republic of Peru.

According to the Parliament’s Press and Public Relations Department, Aliyev noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Peru have been developing on the basis of friendship and mutual respect. He highly appreciated Peru’s support for Azerbaijan’s just position, noting that Peru was among the first countries to recognize the Khojaly genocide.

The MP said that interparliamentary relations between the two countries are developing, adding that mutual visits and meetings are important for further strengthening these ties.

Valencia, who is visiting Azerbaijan to attend the 4th International Conference on Missing Persons in the format of the Baku Dialogue, notd that Peru is interested in further developing cooperation with Azerbaijan at both the state and parliamentary levels.

During the meeting, MP Gulshan Pashayeva spoke about opportunities for cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries within international organizations.

The sides also discussed expanding interparliamentary ties, exchanging experience, and the importance of mutual visits and meetings.