Azerbaijan’s state budget receives AZN 13.63 billion in taxes in first nine months of 2026
Azerbaijan’s state budget received AZN 13.63 billion in tax revenues through the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy in January-September 2026, exceeding the forecast by AZN 913.4 million. According to the State Tax Service, tax revenues increased by...
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