Azerbaijan, Lithuania strengthen cooperation in military education [PHOTOS]

8 October 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

In accordance with the 2026 bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Lithuania, a delegation from the General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania visited Azerbaijan.

First, the delegation visited the Alley of Shehids and paid tribute to the blessed memory of Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit, meetings were held at the National Defense University (NDU), the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev and the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski, subordinate to the NDU.

The guests were informed about the work done to organize the military education system, train military personnel, conduct the educational process, and ensure professional development.

The sides also emphasized the importance of international cooperation and exchange of experience in the field of military education and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

At the end of the meetings, the parties exchanged gifts.

The visit concluded with a performance by the orchestra of the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski.