Azernews.Az

Thursday, October 8, 2026

8th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia commences in Turkmenbashi [PHOTOS]

8 October 2026 10:34 (UTC+04:00)
8th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia commences in Turkmenbashi [PHOTOS]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
Read more

The 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Central Asia has begun in the city of Turkmenbashi.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
8th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia commences in Turkmenbashi [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
8th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia commences in Turkmenbashi [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
8th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia commences in Turkmenbashi [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
8th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia commences in Turkmenbashi [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
8th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia commences in Turkmenbashi [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
8th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia commences in Turkmenbashi [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
8th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia commences in Turkmenbashi [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
8th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia commences in Turkmenbashi [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more