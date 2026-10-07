Türkiye’s annual inflation falls to 29.73% in September

7 October 2026 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

By News Center

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has released consumer price index (CPI) data for September 2026, showing that annual inflation eased to 29.73%.

According to TÜİK data, the CPI increased by 1.84% month-on-month in September, while annual inflation stood at 29.73%. Economists surveyed by AA Finans had expected monthly CPI inflation to rise by 2.18%.

Consumer prices increased by 24.32% compared with December 2025, by 29.73% compared with the same month of the previous year, and by 31.49% based on 12-month average prices.

Among the three main expenditure groups with the highest weights in the CPI basket, annual price increases were recorded at 27.62% for food and non-alcoholic beverages, 35.10% for transport, and 39.99% for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels.

The contributions of these three main expenditure groups to the annual CPI increase were 6.73 percentage points for food and non-alcoholic beverages, 5.96 percentage points for transport, and 4.84 percentage points for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels.

On a monthly basis, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages fell 0.20%, while transport prices increased by 2.79% and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 2.71%.

The monthly contributions of these groups to overall inflation were -0.05 percentage points for food and non-alcoholic beverages, 0.49 percentage points for transport, and 0.33 percentage points for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels.

Of the 174 subcategories covered by the index under the 2018 Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose (COICOP), prices declined in 35 subcategories in September 2026, remained unchanged in six, and increased in 133.

The CPI excluding unprocessed food, energy, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and gold increased by 2.01% month-on-month in September.

The core CPI measure rose 23.40% compared with December 2025, 29.00% year-on-year, and 30.80% based on 12-month averages.

The domestic producer price index (D-PPI) increased by 2.07% month-on-month in September and rose 27.38% year-on-year.

Producer prices increased by 23.38% compared with December 2025 and by 27.81% based on 12-month averages.

Annual producer price increases across the four main industrial sectors were 34.15% in mining and quarrying, 29.09% in manufacturing, 8.67% in electricity and gas production and distribution, and 29.70% in water supply.

By major industrial grouping, annual producer price increases stood at 28.11% for intermediate goods, 26.97% for durable consumer goods, 25.97% for non-durable consumer goods, 30.82% for energy, and 21.55% for capital goods.

On a monthly basis, producer prices in mining and quarrying fell 0.78%, while manufacturing prices increased by 2.32%. Prices in electricity and gas production and distribution rose by 0.97%, while water supply prices increased by 1.83%.

Among the major industrial groupings, monthly price increases were 2.04% for intermediate goods, 1.54% for durable consumer goods, 1.59% for non-durable consumer goods, 3.55% for energy, and 1.47% for capital goods.

According to the AA Finans Expectations Survey, economists had forecast average monthly CPI inflation of 2.18% for September. Individual forecasts ranged between 1.90% and 2.60%.

With schools reopening in September, economists had expected increased activity in education and clothing expenditures to put upward pressure on inflation.

According to the survey, economists’ year-end inflation forecast stood at 29.66%.

Had monthly inflation reached the expected 2.18%, annual inflation would have been projected to decline from 31.51% in August to 30.16% in September.