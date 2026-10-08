Third Khankandi Ultramarathon brings together athletes from five countries [PHOTOS]

8 October 2026 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The third International Khankandi Ultramarathon has officially started in Gabala, with athletes setting off on the 192-kilometre route to Khankandi.

The event is jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation and Baku City Circuit.

Before the start, the participants visited the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in Gabala and laid flowers. The national anthem was then played, followed by a minute of silence in memory of those who lost their lives defending Azerbaijan.

Elnur Mammadov, head of the Sports Department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, highlighted the importance of holding the ultramarathon.

He noted that Gabala had been named Azerbaijan's sports capital last year and said the race had attracted considerable interest. Mammadov also welcomed the organization of sporting events in the country's liberated territories and expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his support.

Maharram Sultanzade, secretary general of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, said interest in athletics remains high. He also welcomed the participation of international athletes and noted the development of the liberated territories with state support.

A total of 97 athletes from five countries are taking part in this year's competition.

The ultramarathon aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and running while also showcasing different regions of Azerbaijan through sport. The 192-kilometre Gabala-Khankandi route is expected to put the participants' physical fitness and endurance to a serious test.

The race consists of four stages: Gabala-Aghdash (55 km), Aghdash-Barda (65 km), Barda-Aghdam (44 km) and Aghdam-Khankandi (28 km).

Winners will be selected and awarded at each stage, while the overall winners of the ultramarathon will receive the main prizes.

The Khankandi Ultramarathon was first held in 2024 along the Khankandi-Baku route. That edition covered 380 kilometres and brought together 64 athletes from four countries.

In 2025, the race switched to the Gabala-Khankandi route, attracting 81 athletes from six countries.

The third edition of the Khankandi Ultramarathon, held in 2026, has returned to the Gabala-Khankandi route.