President: Azerbaijan's interaction with Central Asian countries has expanded significantly in recent years

8 October 2026 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Highlighting the positive political relations, the head of state noted that mutual high-level visits have become regular. “Trade and economic cooperation are growing stronger, mutual investments are increasing, and joint projects are being implemented,” the President emphasized.

“Azerbaijan's interaction with the countries of Central Asia has expanded significantly in recent years,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Central Asia in Turkmenbashi.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!