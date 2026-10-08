Baku Tango Marathon to unite tango lovers from nine countries

8 October 2026 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku will host the international Argentine tango festival Baku Tango Marathon 2026 from October 8 to 12.

The five-day event will feature tango dancers, instructors, DJs and enthusiasts from around the world at the Landmark Hotel Baku.

Guests from Italy, the United Kingdom, Turkiye, Russia, Israel, Georgia, Germany, France and other countries are expected to take part in the festival.

The programme will feature social tango dance nights as well as a city tour for international guests. The tour will give participants an opportunity to explore Baku's history, architecture and cultural heritage.

The event is organized by professional Argentine tango instructor, head of In Tango School and international tango DJ Ilham Osmanov.

The sponsors of Baku Tango Marathon 2026 include G-STONE GALLERY, NESSCO, Mercy Baku and the Embassy of Argentina in Azerbaijan.

Photo: Baku Tango Marathon Official Baku Tango Marathon website