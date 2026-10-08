Zaluzhnyi leads trust ratings in Ukraine at 64%, poll shows

8 October 2026 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Ukraine’s former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has the highest trust rating among the politicians and public officials included in a new nationwide poll, with 64% of Ukrainians saying they trust him.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, the findings come from a survey conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on October 3–5, 2026. The results were published by Rating Group on October 8.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Presidential Office head Kyrylo Budanov each received a trust rating of 53%.

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov was trusted by 38% of respondents, while former President Petro Poroshenko and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha each received 24%.

The survey also measured distrust. Some 70% of respondents said they did not trust Poroshenko, compared with 40% for Zelenskyy, 31% for Budanov, 25% each for Zaluzhnyi and Fedorov, and 18% for Sybiha.

The poll also examined hypothetical presidential election preferences. In a potential first round, Zelenskyy would receive 22.9% of the vote, while Zaluzhnyi would receive 20.2%.

Poroshenko and Fedorov would each receive 7.6%, followed by Budanov at 6.7%, according to the survey.

The poll was conducted by telephone among 1,000 Ukrainians aged 18 and over. The sample covered all Ukrainian regions except temporarily occupied territories and areas without Ukrainian mobile coverage at the time of the survey. The margin of error was no more than 3.1 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.