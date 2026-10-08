Ancient Turkic city found in Kazakhstan

8 October 2026 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Archaeologists from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University have identified the remains of the ancient city of Kalzhir in Kazakhstan’s East Kazakhstan Region.

According to Azertac, the settlement covers an area of more than 25 hectares, suggesting that it was a significant urban center for its time.

Based on archaeological evidence and radiocarbon analysis, the site dates back to the 6th–7th centuries AD. Preliminary findings indicate that the city was established during the period of the First Turkic Khaganate, one of the most powerful political entities in Central Asia during the early medieval period.

Excavations have revealed remnants of defensive structures and buildings, as well as numerous artifacts that provide clues about the daily lives of the settlement’s inhabitants. Among the discoveries are ceramic fragments, charred grains of wheat and legumes, and a rare ceramic bird figurine containing a small rattling element.

The figurine is particularly intriguing, as objects of this type can provide archaeologists with valuable information about the cultural traditions, beliefs, and everyday life of ancient communities.

Researchers also discovered a kereksur-type burial structure at the site, dating back to the Late Bronze Age. This suggests that the area was inhabited or used by different communities long before the emergence of the medieval city.

The discovery of Kalzhir could therefore provide important new evidence about the development of settlements and trade routes in eastern Kazakhstan. Researchers hope that further excavations will reveal more about the city’s inhabitants, its economic activities, and its possible connections with other settlements across the vast territory of Central Asia.