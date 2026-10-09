President Ilham Aliyev highlights Trump’s role in advancing Armenia-Azerbaijan peace

9 October 2026 08:33 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on X highlighting US President Donald Trump’s role in advancing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and expressing hope that his efforts will be recognised in this year’s Nobel Peace Prize decision.

The post reads:

“President Donald Trump played a historic role in advancing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the Washington Peace Summit he hosted on August 8, 2025. In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the peace process, Azerbaijan and Armenia jointly nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize at my initiative. We sincerely hope that President Trump’s historic efforts to secure lasting peace in our region will receive due recognition in this year’s Nobel Peace Prize decision.”

Background

On August 8, 2025, US President Donald Trump hosted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the White House for a summit aimed at advancing peace between the two South Caucasus countries.

During the meeting, Aliyev and Pashinyan signed a joint declaration, while the foreign ministers of the two countries initialled the agreed text of the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The leaders also witnessed the signing of a joint appeal to the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process and related structures, which had been involved in mediation efforts over the conflict for more than three decades.

The declaration also outlined plans to advance regional connectivity, including the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, intended to facilitate transport links through Armenian territory while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries involved.