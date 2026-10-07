Azerbaijan, Netherlands explore Middle Corridor cooperation

7 October 2026 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and Dutch logistics company C. Steinweg Group have discussed potential joint projects along the Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Ulf Boll, Chief Executive Officer of C. Steinweg Group.

The sides discussed opportunities for cooperation in the critical minerals and logistics sectors, as well as the establishment of storage and warehousing complexes.

“We discussed opportunities for cooperation in critical minerals and logistics, as well as the establishment of storage and warehousing complexes. In particular, we exchanged views on joint projects along the Middle Corridor and the expansion of infrastructure opportunities in this area,” Jabbarov said in a post on X.

The Middle Corridor connects China and Central Asia with Europe via Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, offering an alternative trade route between Asia and European markets.