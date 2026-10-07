Ukraine’s ambassador to Azerbaijan thanks President Ilham Aliyev for continued support

7 October 2026 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s support for Ukraine.

The diplomat shared the message on his official X account, highlighting the delivery of essential energy equipment from Azerbaijan to Ukraine.

"Vital energy equipment is on its way from Azerbaijan to Ukraine - 10 trucks carrying transformers, 186 km of electrical cables and equipment.

Deeply grateful to President Ilham Aliyev, the Government and the people of Azerbaijan for their solidarity and strong support," he said.

A new batch of electrical equipment intended as humanitarian assistance to Ukraine was dispatched from the Sumgayit Technologies Park on October 7.

The assistance was provided by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy pursuant to an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on September 21, 2026.

Azerbaijan has previously sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to support its electricity infrastructure.