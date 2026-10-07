US Embassy urges Americans to leave Russia

7 October 2026 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The US Embassy in Russia has urged American citizens to leave the country amid concerns over a possible outbreak of plague.

According to a health alert issued by the US Embassy in Moscow, the diplomatic mission is closely monitoring reports of a possible outbreak of pneumonic plague in Russia’s Irkutsk Region and the introduction of quarantine measures following the reported death of a girl.

The embassy advised US citizens against traveling to Russia and urged Americans currently in the country to leave immediately.

US citizens who have traveled to the area where the suspected disease was reported have also been advised to monitor their health for 14 days.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the United States was ready to assist Russia in efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Russian authorities reported that no plague case had been recorded in Irkutsk in a statement emailed to Newsweek.

Image: Vladimir Gerdo/TASS