Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss prospects for strengthening bilateral ties

7 October 2026 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Tajikistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Nigina Alizoda and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Elhan Gahraman discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation during a meeting in Dushanbe on October 6.

According to the Tajik Foreign Ministry’s press service, the sides reviewed the current state of relations between the two countries and prospects for their further development.

"On October 6, 2026, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, Nigina Alizoda met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Tajikistan, Elkxan Gahraman Cahangir oğlu," the statement said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, as well as the implementation of signed documents and cooperation programs.

Tajikistan and Azerbaijan maintain regular political contacts and continue to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Economic ties, including trade, investment and business relations, remain an important component of bilateral cooperation.

The two countries also see potential for deeper collaboration in transport, energy, industry, agriculture and tourism.