Kazakhstan developing interstate program to protect Caspian Sea

7 October 2026 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Kazakhstan is developing an interstate program aimed at protecting the Caspian Sea and expanding cooperation with other littoral states.

According to the Kazakh government, the initiative focuses on addressing the decline in the Caspian Sea’s water level, protecting biodiversity, combating pollution and improving environmental monitoring.

As part of a high-level dialogue, the project "Strengthening Resilience amid the Decline in the Caspian Sea Level" has been launched.

In cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and international partners, Kazakhstan is also developing projects focused on marine and coastal resource management, reducing plastic pollution and protecting biodiversity, including the Caspian seal.

In addition, preparations are underway to establish a specialized research institute in Kazakhstan dedicated to the study and protection of the Caspian Sea.

It should be noted that the water level of the Caspian Sea continues to decline sharply, with recent measurements indicating that it has fallen to its lowest point in 48 years.

Experts identify climate change, rising air temperatures and global warming among the principal factors contributing to the continuing decline.