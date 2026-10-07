Rashid Mammadaliyev takes bronze at World Judo Championships

7 October 2026 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani judoka Rashid Mammadaliyev has won a bronze medal at the World Judo Championships being held in Baku.

Mammadaliyev claimed the bronze medal in the men's 73kg weight category.

The 2026 World Judo Championships are being held in Baku from October 4 to 11 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The event has brought together 622 judoka from 93 countries, including 335 men and 287 women.

Azerbaijan is represented by 24 judoka at the championships. The national team features 17 men and seven women competing in 13 weight categories.

The host nation has already celebrated a major success at the tournament. On the opening day, Azerbaijani judoka Ahmad Yusifov won the world title in the men's 60kg category, securing gold for Azerbaijan on home soil.

Note that the Azerbaijani judokas have established a strong presence in international competition, regularly challenging for medals at the Olympic Games, World and European Championships, and other major events.

Their results over the years have strengthened Azerbaijan's position in world judo, with the country's athletes earning recognition for their technical skills, discipline, determination and competitive character.

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation has played an important role in the growth of the sport. Founded in 1972, the federation is responsible for developing and promoting judo in the country and representing Azerbaijani judokas at the international level.

The federation is currently led by Rashad Nabiyev, who also serves as Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transportation.

Azerbaijan's rise as a competitive judo nation gained momentum in the late 1990s. Mehman Azizov won silver at the 1998 World Championships, while Rasul Salimov, the 1998 World Youth Games champion in Moscow, added a European bronze medal in Slovakia in 1999. In 2000, Elchin Ismayilov became European champion in Wroclaw.

A significant milestone followed at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, where Elnur Mammadli captured the men's 73kg gold medal.

A new generation has continued that success in recent years. Among the leading names are Hidayat Heydarov, Zelym Kotsoiev, Zelim Tckaev, Balabay Aghayev, Ushangi Kokauri, Gultaj Mammadaliyeva, Leyla Aliyeva, Fidan Alizade and Aisha Gurbanli, who have added further achievements to Azerbaijan's international judo record.