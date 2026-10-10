Saudi Aramco plans to fulfil European oil orders in full in November
Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil and gas company, Saudi Aramco, plans to fulfil European buyers’ oil supply orders in full in November following the resumption of operations on the East-West Pipeline.
Sources familiar with the situation said the pipeline’s return to service would enable the company to supply its European customers with the full volumes of crude oil they had ordered.
On September 11, Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline came under attack by several drones near Medina and Riyadh. Reports at the time indicated that the drones had been launched from Iraqi territory.
Oil transportation through the pipeline was suspended following the attack, disrupting the route used to transport crude oil across Saudi Arabia towards export terminals on the Red Sea.
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