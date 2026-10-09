Merz 'outraged' over Schroeder's visit to Putin
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was "deeply outraged" over former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's attendance at Russian President Vladimir Putin's birthday celebration earlier this week, the German government stated on Friday.
"Putin alone is responsible for the war in Ukraine. His orders cause immeasurable suffering every day, civilian casualties, families torn apart, and the dead and wounded," government spokesperson Steffen Meyer stressed, adding that Merz considers such a visit "downright immoral."
Schroeder served as chancellor from 1998 to 2005 and often faced criticism over the years for his close ties to the Russian head of state and Russian enterprises.
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