Erdogan: Gaza turned into largest concentration camp
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed on Friday that the Gaza Strip has been turned into the "world's largest concentration camp."
Speaking at an international summit, Erdogan stated that "people have been brutally killed in Gaza in front of the eyes of the whole world for three years ... by an arrogant, radical and insatiably bloodthirsty genocidal network that considers itself above international law."
Moreover, the Turkish president also criticized the United Nations, claiming its system fails to reflect international will, and therefore could not be considered "legitimate" and "equitable."
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