Azerbaijan secures eight semifinal spots at European U17 Boxing Championships [PHOTOS]

9 October 2026 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Eight Azerbaijani boxers have reached the semifinals of the European U17 Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro, securing at least bronze medals.

Six more members of Azerbaijan's team advanced from the quarterfinals on the final day of the stage.

Jamila Muradli (57kg) defeated Czech boxer Rozalie Uhrova by a 4:1 split decision. She will face Italy's Morena Stifani in the semifinals.

Hasrat Mammadov (46kg) beat Slovakia's Kristian Mezes in just 79 seconds. He will fight Ireland's Ronan Charles for a place in the final.

Ismayil Nasirzade (52kg) defeated Israel's Gleb Grinblat by a unanimous 5:0 decision. His next opponent will be Ireland's Martin Nevin.

Garda Rahimov (54kg) also secured a 5:0 victory, beating Belarusian boxer Mikita Beskaravainy. He will meet Montenegro's Strahinja Mrdak in the semifinals.

Mohammadali Istamov (57kg) advanced after defeating Greece's Eleftherios Zournatsis. Istamov won the first two rounds before the Greek boxer's coach stopped the bout. The Azerbaijani will next face Ukraine's Nikita Zakharchenko.

Hidayat Mammadov (70kg) knocked out Russia's Sandro Tsimtsba in the first round to secure his semifinal place. He will take on Ireland's Paddy Nevin in his next bout.

Earlier in the competition, Sema Abbasova (66kg) and Khumar Jafarli (+80kg) had also advanced to the semifinals.

The semifinal bouts are scheduled for October 9, with the finals set for October 11.