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Friday, October 9, 2026

Azerbaijan's external debt falls 7.8% as strategic reserves rise

9 October 2026 13:26 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's external debt falls 7.8% as strategic reserves rise
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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As of October 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's external public debt stood at $4.509 billion, down 7.8% compared with the same period a year earlier. The figures were published in the State Statistical Committee's report, Macroeconomic Indicators of the Country's Socio-Economic Development in January-September 2026. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves reached...

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