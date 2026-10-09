Azerbaijan's external debt falls 7.8% as strategic reserves rise
As of October 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's external public debt stood at $4.509 billion, down 7.8% compared with the same period a year earlier. The figures were published in the State Statistical Committee's report, Macroeconomic Indicators of the Country's Socio-Economic Development in January-September 2026. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves reached...
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