Türkiye advances Kars–Iğdır–Aralık railway to strengthen Zangezur Corridor connectivity

9 October 2026 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

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Türkiye is continuing construction of the Kars–Iğdır–Aralık railway line, a strategic infrastructure project intended to strengthen transport connections with Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and support the development of the Zangezur Corridor.

Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu made the remarks during the *Century of Türkiye in Transportation and Infrastructure Summit*, according to Ekovitrin.

Addressing participants, Uraloğlu outlined the ongoing expansion of Türkiye's railway network and highlighted progress on the Kars–Iğdır–Aralık section, which is expected to play an important role in improving eastward rail connectivity.

The minister emphasized the strategic significance of the project for Türkiye's transport infrastructure, particularly in the context of emerging regional transit routes linking the South Caucasus with international markets.

The planned railway connection is intended to extend towards the Dilucu border crossing, providing a direct rail link between Türkiye and Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exclave.

Beyond its bilateral importance, the project is also associated with wider efforts to establish transport connections between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Armenia through the Zangezur Corridor.

The proposed corridor is intended to facilitate connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan through Armenian territory, potentially creating additional opportunities for regional freight transportation and trade.

For Türkiye, the Kars–Iğdır–Aralık railway would strengthen its eastern transport infrastructure and complement existing routes connecting the country with the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

The project also carries significance for the broader development of the Middle Corridor, the trans-Caspian transport network linking Asia and Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.

Additional railway connections in the region could provide alternative routing options for freight operators and contribute to the diversification of transport links between regional markets.

Uraloğlu reiterated that Türkiye intends to continue expanding and modernising its railway infrastructure, taking into account both domestic transport requirements and the country's growing role in international logistics corridors.