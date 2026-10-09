Azernews.Az

Friday, October 9, 2026

Expanded meeting of Caspian Environmental Summit held in Turkmenbashi [PHOTOS]

9 October 2026 13:50 (UTC+04:00)
Expanded meeting of Caspian Environmental Summit held in Turkmenbashi [PHOTOS]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
Read more

An expanded meeting of the Caspian Environmental Summit got underway in the city of Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, on October 9.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev delivered a speech at the event.

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Expanded meeting of Caspian Environmental Summit held in Turkmenbashi [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Expanded meeting of Caspian Environmental Summit held in Turkmenbashi [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Expanded meeting of Caspian Environmental Summit held in Turkmenbashi [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Expanded meeting of Caspian Environmental Summit held in Turkmenbashi [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Expanded meeting of Caspian Environmental Summit held in Turkmenbashi [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Expanded meeting of Caspian Environmental Summit held in Turkmenbashi [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more