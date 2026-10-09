President Ilham Aliyev viewed national stands of CIS member states in Turkmenbashi [PHOTOS]

9 October 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government attending the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State viewed the national stands of the participating countries at the Awaza Complex.

The Azerbaijani stand features books on national art, samples of carpet weaving, ceramics, kelaghayi and shebeke craftsmanship, as well as informational videos showcasing these forms of cultural heritage.

Visitors were given detailed information about Azerbaijani culture and cuisine, as well as samples made from local products, including their preparation methods and distinctive features.