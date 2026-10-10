Trump says he achieved in two days what Putin could not do in 10 years
US President Donald Trump has claimed that he resolved the 32-year conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in just two days.
Trump made the remarks during a rally in Syracuse, New York.
“I resolved the 32-year conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in two days,” Trump said.
“Actually, Putin could not believe it. He told me that he had tried to resolve this conflict for 10 years but had been unable to do so. I did it in two days,” Trump added.
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