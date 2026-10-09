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Friday, October 9, 2026

Global gold ETF inflows reach record $31 billion

9 October 2026 16:15 (UTC+04:00)
Global gold ETF inflows reach record $31 billion
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Global investments in gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reached $10 billion in September, bringing total inflows into gold ETFs to a record $31 billion in the third quarter of 2026. Despite a decline in gold prices, strong investor demand pushed physical gold holdings in global gold ETFs up by...

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