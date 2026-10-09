Pakistan troops in Saudi Arabia not involved in operations against Yemen’s Houthis
Pakistan’s troops stationed in Saudi Arabia are not participating in military operations against Houthi fighters in Yemen.
Pakistan Ministry of Defence spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said this in an interview with CNN.
“Pakistani troops are already deployed in Saudi Arabia and are engaged in various defensive operations. However, they are not participating in the Saudi military’s combat operations against the Houthis,” Chaudhry said.
He emphasized that details of the deployment remain confidential and cannot be disclosed. Any operations carried out by Pakistani military personnel in Saudi Arabia will be defensive in nature, he added.
In May, Pakistan sent a fighter squadron, 8,000 troops and an air defense system to Saudi Arabia under a defense cooperation agreement.
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