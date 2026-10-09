Kassym-Jomart Tokayev names key transport corridors as Kazakhstan’s priorities
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has identified the North-South, Western China-Western Europe and Trans-Caspian corridors as priority routes for his country.
According to Akorda, the head of state made the remarks at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
He said that better integration of these routes would significantly improve the efficiency of the entire continental transportation system.
Tokayev noted that construction of a new Aral-Caspian highway, stretching more than 1,500 kilometers, began in August. Once completed, the highway is expected to shorten the road route from China to Europe by approximately 1,000 kilometers and reduce transit cargo delivery times by up to three days.
The president also proposed establishing a portfolio of flagship industrial and technological projects for the CIS for 2027–2030, with a focus on producing high-value-added goods.
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